19.9% of forest land in Assam under encroachment

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s verdant forest areas have been facing many challenges, and it has now been revealed that 19.9% of the state’s forest land is under encroachment.

There are different types of encroachers who have been squatting on forest land, including people from neighbouring states, tribal people, and those of doubtful origin.

According to forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, “Out of the total geographical area in Assam, forests occupy an area of 34.2%. Those encroaching on forest lands are being evicted through drives conducted under the Assam Forest Act 1891. There are 488 forest villages in Assam. Since 1951, no forest village has been converted to a revenue village. There is a population of around 2.95 lakh people in these forest villages. The people who have inhabited these forest villages for more than 75 years will be provided land allotment under the Forest Rights Act 2006.”

Official records indicate that there are 328 forest reserves in Assam, and they occupy an area of 12.92 lakh hectares. Out of this, an area of 3.40 lakh hectares is being encroached upon.

Although the state government has freed many forest areas from encroachment by conducting eviction drives, the land is again found to be encroached upon after some time. Lack of a vigilance mechanism in the forest department and the absence of proper demarcation are among the factors that facilitate the encroachment of forest land. Some of the encroachers are also blessed with political patronage. On the other hand, a syndicate is said to be operating in the forest areas in and around Guwahati, which leads to the encroachment of land.

A report by the Forest Survey of India 2021 indicates that the forest cover in Assam has decreased by 15 square km, as compared to the assessment done in 2019. However, in the same period, the tree cover area increased by 222 km. Tree cover here means the greenery from trees planted or existing outside forest areas and includes different kinds of verdure.

Official sources said that the present government has been tough against encroachment and has given thrust to the ‘trees outside forests’ initiative to increase tree cover. Moreover, the government is taking measures for the preservation of 7313 wetlands in the forest reserve areas. The ‘trees outside forests’ initiative is aimed at expanding the area covered by trees outside forest areas for the benefit of the livelihood of people and the eco-system in Assam. Under this initiative, the government hopes to increase tree coverage by up to 38%.

