ASSAM : In an incident where an affidavit had been filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), PCCF MK Yadava floated 44 acres of forest land for constructing tents for the commando force, ostensibly around the Inner Line Reserve forest in Hailakandi district the fence is protected. In the same manner, the recently circulated satellite images contradict the mentioned story, showing heavy construction and deforestation in the area. On the basis of the commando force's charge sheet the NGT for illegal clearance of forests, which as later on summoned by Yadav and other officials concerned. Inspite of Yadav'as refusal to turn anything illegally, evidence a visible submitted to the NGT reveals ample concrete structures Likewise, the Assam Police Housing Corporation has been awarded with construction work on the controversial 44-hectare area site, thus further intensifying scrutiny on the environmental impact of the project.

An environmentalist had further lodged a complaint to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change accusing Yadav of ignoring mandatory procedures under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The complaint highlighted concerns over highlighting irregularities in the allocation of forest land for site-specific construction activities . The NGT has ordered another hearing on March 14, 2024, to address growing concerns over alleged illegal diversion of forest land. As the dispute further unfolds, the stakeholders gradually awaits for the accountability measures and to seek clarity on the true nature of construction activities in a disputed area. Thus the outcome of the NGT hearings and subsequent inquiry is likely to shape the ways in which environmental protection efforts in Assam are to be developed, and highlight the importance if land-use planning it is clear and the accountability is confirmed.