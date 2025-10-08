1GB Data Now Cheaper Than a Cup of Tea: PM Modi Celebrates India’s Digital Leap at IMC 2025

Guwahati: In a defining moment for India’s digital journey, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the cost of 1GB of wireless data has fallen from nearly ₹300 in 2015 to just ₹10 today, making it cheaper than a cup of tea and one of the most affordable globally.

Speaking at the launch of 5G services during the India Mobile Congress 2025, PM Modi said this transformation has democratized access to digital technology, connecting even the most remote parts of the country and accelerating India’s digital and economic revolution.