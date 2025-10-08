“Am I Still Alive?” Garima Saikia Garg’s Cry of Pain Echoes Across Assam

Guwahati: Twenty days have passed since Zubeen Garg Assam’s eternal voice, its heartbeat and its music fell silent. Yet, for Garima Saikia Garg, time has not moved an inch. The world goes on, but her world stands still quiet, colorless, heavy with memories that refuse to fade.

In a recent post, Garima wrote, “Am I still alive?” words that pierce through silence and reveal the unbearable pain of losing not just a partner, but a part of oneself. Her message has left fans and admirers across Assam heartbroken, reflecting the shared grief of an entire state still unable to come to terms with his absence.