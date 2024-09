Thiruvananthapuram: The first case of MPox was confirmed in Kerala on Wednesday evening after the State Health Minister Veena George informed it on social media. This is the second case of MPox in the country. George said elaborate arrangements have been made in the state with 14 state-run hospitals fully geared to meet any emergency. (IANS)

