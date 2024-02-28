2 constables of Assam University police outpost suspended

Silchar: Two constables of the Assam University police outpost have been put under suspension, while the in-charge officer was transferred by the higher authority and accused of misbehaving and torturing students of the premiere institute. The Cachar SP, in an order, said that two constables, Jagatjyoti Dutta and Akram Hossain, have been suspended. They allegedly beat up a research scholar, Asim Biswas, and even kept him in lockup for a long time.

Sources said that on Sunday, Pulak Namasudra, a student of the university, went to the outpost to report that his electronic gadgets had been stolen from his hostel room. But Namasudra and his companions were reportedly misbehaved by the policemen. As they protested, Biswas was arrested and physically assaulted inside the lock-up by those constables, the students alleged. The incident sparked much anger among the student fraternity, and they assembled outside the outpost demanding the release of Biswas as well as action against police highhandedness. Later, Additional Police Super Subrata Sen rushed to the spot and pacified the students with the assurance that action would be taken within 12 hours. But the students alleged that no action was taken within the assured time schedule that prompted them to meet the SP. Later, on Monday evening, the police authority took steps against the two constables as well as the IC.

