Cachar police seized heroin from Islamabad area in Dholai bordering Mizoram

Silchar: Based on a secret information, Cachar police foiled a drug trafficking operation at Islamabad area in Dholai bordering Mizoram. Police had seized a huge quantity of heroin and arrested one person. SP Nomal Mahatta said a total weight of approximately 4.765 kilograms of heroine were kept in 30 soap boxes and four leather bags. The person arrested had been identified as Md. Abdul Hussain Laskar, 35, a resident of Islamabad area. Recovered narcotics was estimated to be around Rs 24 crores in international market. Mahatta said, they received the information that a consignment of narcotic substances was being transported and his team swung into action immediately. The drug smuggling supposedly had links with international racket, the SP hinted.

