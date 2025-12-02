21st Biennial Session of Assam High School Teachers’ Association Held in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: The 21st biennial session of The Assam High School Teachers’ Association, Hailakandi District Committee, was held on Monday at East Kittarbond Higher Secondary School, marking a significant gathering of educators and stakeholders from across the district.
Centred on the theme “NEP-2020 and the Advancement of Secondary School Teachers,” the session opened with flag hoisting, floral tributes, and a cleanliness drive. A representative’s meeting was also organised as part of the day-long programme.
Throughout the session, teachers raised several key issues, including service-related concerns, the effectiveness of the Shiksha Setu App, and challenges affecting educational development. Participants stressed the need for government attention to improve the teaching environment and enhance the quality of secondary education.
Discussions on the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) took centre stage, with teachers sharing experiences on its implementation and the hurdles faced at the ground level. Speakers highlighted both the opportunities and the changes required to adapt to the evolving education system. Suggestions for future planning in the sector were also put forward by various guests.
The event proved fruitful in shaping new action plans aimed at strengthening the district’s academic framework. Organisers noted that the deliberations would help provide a clearer direction for the teaching community in the coming years.
The session witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities, including Dipen Sharma, Central President of the Employees’ Council; Sunanda Kalita, Central President of the Assam High School Teachers’ Association; office bearers from all three districts of the Barak Valley; local BJP leader Milan Das; professor Taj Uddin Laskar; Dr. Himbrota Chakravarty; Professor Hilal Uddin Laskar; and Zilla Parishad member Anjan Nath, among others.
The programme concluded with a renewed commitment to improving education standards and supporting the professional growth of teachers in Hailakandi district.