21st Biennial Session of Assam High School Teachers’ Association Held in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: The 21st biennial session of The Assam High School Teachers’ Association, Hailakandi District Committee, was held on Monday at East Kittarbond Higher Secondary School, marking a significant gathering of educators and stakeholders from across the district.

Centred on the theme “NEP-2020 and the Advancement of Secondary School Teachers,” the session opened with flag hoisting, floral tributes, and a cleanliness drive. A representative’s meeting was also organised as part of the day-long programme.

Throughout the session, teachers raised several key issues, including service-related concerns, the effectiveness of the Shiksha Setu App, and challenges affecting educational development. Participants stressed the need for government attention to improve the teaching environment and enhance the quality of secondary education.