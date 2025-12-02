Zubeen Garg’s Last Film 'Roi Roi Binale' Becomes Highest-Grossing Assamese Movie Ever

Zubeen Garg is also known for his deep commitment to reviving the regional film industry; his contribution has always extended far beyond music. His final cinematic work has now set a new benchmark by proving that Assamese films can achieve massive commercial success with strong storytelling and emotional connection.

Currently, the film continues its successful run across 70 theatres, clocking around 282 shows daily, which is a rare feat for a regional film. Cinema owners have reported record footfall, with many shows running house-full even weeks after release.

Industry insiders believe that the overwhelming response reflects the public’s affection for the late icon, whose artistic legacy remains unparalleled. Roi Roi Binale stands today not only as a box office success but also as a powerful cultural milestone for Assam.