Zubeen Garg’s Last Film 'Roi Roi Binale' Becomes Highest-Grossing Assamese Movie Ever

Guwahati: In a landmark moment for Assamese cinema, Zubeen Garg’s final film 'Roi Roi Binale' has officially become the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time, rewriting every existing box office record within just a month of its release.
The film’s team announced that Roi Roi Binale has collected an extraordinary ₹33.30 crore in 30 days, a figure unmatched in the history of the state’s film industry. The achievement is being celebrated across Assam, with fans calling it Zubeen Garg’s “last gift” to Assamese cinema.
Zubeen Garg is also known for his deep commitment to reviving the regional film industry; his contribution has always extended far beyond music. His final cinematic work has now set a new benchmark by proving that Assamese films can achieve massive commercial success with strong storytelling and emotional connection.
Currently, the film continues its successful run across 70 theatres, clocking around 282 shows daily, which is a rare feat for a regional film. Cinema owners have reported record footfall, with many shows running house-full even weeks after release.
Industry insiders believe that the overwhelming response reflects the public’s affection for the late icon, whose artistic legacy remains unparalleled. Roi Roi Binale stands today not only as a box office success but also as a powerful cultural milestone for Assam.