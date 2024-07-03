26% excess rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya: IMD

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The IMD’s metereological subdivision of Assam and Meghalaya has recorded an excess rainfall of 26% in the period between June 1 and July 1, 2024. During this period, Assam and Meghalaya received a cumulative rainfall of 635.3 mm. The monsoon arrived early in the Northeast this year, resulting in more rainfall than normal. On the other hand, the India Metereological Department’s (IMD) metereological subdivision of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura received a deficit amount of rainfall during the same period.

According to a special weather bulletin of IMD, the subdivision-wise seasonal cumulative rainfall statistics for the Assam and Meghalaya metereological subdivision say that, compared to the normal rainfall of 505.3 mm in Assam and Meghalaya during the period between June 1 and July 1, 2024, the actual rainfall received is 635.3 mm, which is in excess of 26%.

Although heavy rainfall was recorded over Arunachal Pradesh during the last few days, the cumulative rainfall remained normal for the above-mentioned period. During this time, Arunachal Pradesh usually receives 474.9 mm, but this year the state received a cumulative rainfall of 479 mm, which is just 1% above normal.

Significantly, the metereological subdivision of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura received a 27% deficit rainfall in the period between June 1 and July 1, 2024. The normal rainfall for this subdivision is 364.8 mm, but it recorded a rainfall of 267.1 mm in this period this year.

The eighth state of the NE, Sikkim, is included under the metereological subdivision of ‘Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.’ Between eastern and northeastern India, this subdivision received 56% excess rainfall. According to IMD, during the period mentioned, this subdivision usually gets a rainfall of 476.1 mm. However, this year, it received 742.8 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places over Assam until July 6. The forecast for July 3 says, “Heavy (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rain (12 to 20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places over Chirang and Baksa districts.

Also Read: Severe Waterlogging Paralyzes Dibrugarh as Heavy Rainfall Continues; Minister Jogen Mohan Assesses Situation (sentinelassam.com)