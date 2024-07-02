Severe Waterlogging Paralyzes Dibrugarh as Heavy Rainfall Continues; Minister Jogen Mohan Assesses Situation

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh town continues to face severe waterlogging following relentless heavy rainfall. The situation worsened on Monday, with new areas succumbing to flooding. All 22 wards of the town have been inundated since June 27.

State Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan on Monday assessed the situation in Dibrugarh and instructed officials to take urgent measures to address the crisis. Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi and Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy also conducted inspections in waterlogged areas at Thana Chariali.

State Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan visited the urban flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh town this afternoon. Accompanied by the District Commissioner Bikram Kairi and Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy, the minister visited the flood-affected Mancotta Road and Thana Chariali areas of the town.

Accordingly, instructions have been issued to the District Commissioner to take the required steps without delay. “We are actively addressing the matter. If required, we will install more pumps to drain out the rainwater in the town. We have to plan the drainage system scientifically for a permanent solution,” said the minister. The Mancotta Road, a crucial road, has been submerged for five days, particularly from the Chowkidinghee traffic point to Phoolbagan.

Other important roads, such as AT Road, RKB Road, HS Road, KC Gogoi Road, Jail Road, VKV Road, Jhalukpara Road, KP Road, PN Road, and Convoy Road, are also facing severe waterlogging. Residents in areas like Khalihamari, West Milannagar, Jiban Phukan Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Chowkidinghee Khaniagaon, Gangapara, Padum Nagar, Santipara, Lakhi Nagar, Jibon Phukan Nagar, Guardpara, and Graham Bazar are having a harrowing time due to the flooding.

The Dibrugarh Police Reserve, old SP office, All India Radio office, Inspector of Schools office, Joint Director of Health office, schools, and colleges were affected by waterlogging. All schools in the entire Dibrugarh district were ordered to remain closed on Monday by the Inspector of Schools.

Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra said that floodwaters from the Brahmaputra River have entered Dibrugarh town from the Maijan area, exacerbating the situation. He admitted that without a cessation of rain and improved weather conditions, there may not be respite from waterlogging as drains are overflowing with water.

“It’s a serious issue; the Dibrugarh district administration should understand the gravity of the situation after it becomes too late. The Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain should be cleaned using scientific technology, and the illegal encroachment should be cleared as soon as possible. The DTP drain was encroached upon near the new market, and other areas should be cleared to stop further waterlogging problems,” said Ranjan Sharma, a resident of Dibrugarh.

On the other hand, a physical trainer (PT) teacher at Sampoorna Kendriya Vidyalaya died due to electrocution after coming into contact with the live wire of a generator in Dibrugarh on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Gare, 29, a resident of Majuli.

According to sources, the teacher was also a boys’ hostel warden, and he went to start the power generator after a power cut due to waterlogging in the hostel area. He was taken to the hospital, but the doctor declared him to be dead.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had a telephonic discussion with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the grim flood situation in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and other parts of the state.

Sonowal requested that Sarma provide all necessary assistance to the flood victims as well as all emergency efforts to mitigate the losses due to floods.

CM Sarma assured Sonowal of immediate relief to the affected regions as well as assistance and support to the flood-affected people.

Also Read: Assam Flood Crisis Deepens: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns of Escalating Danger

Also Watch: