Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: Four Killed, Dozens Injured as Buses Catch Fire in Fog

Mathura: At least four people were killed and more than 25 others injured in a devastating multi-vehicle accident on the Delhi-Agra (Yamuna) Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district early Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at Milestone 127 on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway, where dense fog severely reduced visibility, leading to a chain collision involving several vehicles.

According to officials, three cars first collided due to poor visibility, following which seven buses one state roadways bus and six sleeper buses rammed into them one after another. The impact triggered a massive fire, engulfing all the buses and causing panic among passengers. Many occupants reportedly jumped out of the buses in an attempt to save their lives.

Emergency services rushed to the spot soon after receiving information. As many as 11 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze and carry out rescue operations. Firefighters and police personnel worked for hours to douse the flames and evacuate trapped passengers. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura, Shlok Kumar, confirmed the incident, stating that low visibility due to dense fog was the primary cause of the accident. He said four bodies had been recovered so far, while 25 injured persons were admitted to hospitals. Officials added that none of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, and the rescue operation is nearing completion.

Mathura Rural Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat also confirmed that all the buses involved had caught fire, which has now been brought under control.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives. The Chief Minister further urged motorists to drive cautiously and reduce speed during low-visibility conditions to prevent such tragedies.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog across Uttar Pradesh and several northern states over the next few days, prompting authorities to issue advisories for commuters. Further investigation into the incident is underway.