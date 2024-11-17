2,779 Muslim Pilgrims Apply for Haj 2025 Pilgrimage

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of 2,779 Muslim pilgrims have applied to participate in the holy pilgrimage of Haj 2025. This was revealed by an official of the Joint State Haj Committee for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc.

Of the total 2,779 applicants desiring to go for the Haj 2025 pilgrimage, males number 1927 and females 852. Pilgrims will leave for Haj 2025 from five points of embarkation. 1725 will leave from Guwahati, 2 from Hyderabad, 819 from Kolkata, 221 from Mumbai, and 12 from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the first installment of Rs 1,30,300 of the advance Haj amount has been deposited by the provisionally selected pilgrims for Haj 2025, the official stated.

The pilgrims will leave for Haj 2025 from the month of May 2025 onwards.

The number of provisionally selected pilgrims from different districts in the state is as follows: Bajali 5, Baksa 3, Barpeta 127, Biswanath 2, Bongaigaon 29, Cachar 422, Charaideo 8, Chirang 13, Darrang 161, Dhemaji 3, Dhubri 108, Dibrugarh 31, Goalpara 117, Golaghat 21, Hailakandi 312, Hojai 89, Jorhat 38, Kamrup 96, Kamrup (M) 148, Karimganj 464, Kokrajhar 19, Lakhimpur 75, Morigaon 66, Nagaon 165, Nalbari 28, Sivasagar 69, Sonitpur 28, South Salmara-Mankachar 49, Tamulpur 4, Tinsukia 23, Udalguri 14.

Besides those from Assam, a number of Haj pilgrims will also participate from other states of the NE region affiliated to the Haj board. Pilgrims from Meghalaya number 26, Nagaland 13, and Mizoram 1.

It should be mentioned here that the number of pilgrims under the Joint State Haj Committee in the earlier years was as follows: Haj 2024--3701 pilgrims, Haj 2022--3544, and Haj 2023--6002 pilgrims, who performed the pilgrimage to the holy sites at Mecca and Medina in the UAE, which is a must for all physically able and financially sound Muslims.

