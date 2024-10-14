Assam Pilgrims Hospitalized in Gujarat for Suspected Food Poisoning Safely Return Home from Dwarka

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: In a relief for families and officials alike, pilgrims from Assam, who were hospitalized in Gujarat after suffering from suspected food poisoning, returned to their home state from Dwarka.

The group had gone on a pilgrimage to the ancient city of Dwarka, believed to have been the capital of Lord Krishna’s kingdom. Ashok Roy, a member of the affected group, provided an update on their condition and acknowledged the assistance of the Assam government and the Bajali administration in monitoring their situation.

Roy also praised the local administration and police in Jamnagar for their prompt response and support during the crisis, noting that they provided essential medical aid and ensured the safety of the pilgrims.

“Doctors informed us that the infection has affected the kidneys of some patients. More than 40 people were admitted to the hospital. People of all age groups were affected by this food poisoning,” Roy said. The incident was marked by the loss of one pilgrim, Udbav Das from Chaibari, Manikpur in Bajali district, who succumbed to his illness.

However, the journey turned into a nightmare on September 28, when they began experiencing severe symptoms, including diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, leading to hospitalisation in Jamnagar.

