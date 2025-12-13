2,847 Northeast villages still out of 4G network coverage

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of 2,847 villages in the Northeast are still out of reach of 4G mobile networks. The coverage by the 5G mobile network is still inadequate, and 40,329 villages in the NE are suffering from poor network connectivity. In this digital age, such poor connectivity is a matter of concern, as people depend on an efficient mobile network for their digital needs, including financial transactions.

As per available information, as of October 2025, as many as 43,088 villages and 5,606 villages, out of a total of 45,934 villages (as per data of the Registrar General of India), are covered with 4G and 5G mobile connectivity, respectively, in the NE states, including Assam. Further, 2,886 villages and 108 villages out of a total of 3,017 villages are covered with 4G and 5G mobile connectivity, respectively, in the districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. This data is an indication of the poor state of connectivity plaguing Assam, mainly the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Mobile coverage for any uncovered inhabited villages is provided by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) based on the techno-commercial viability. The government, through funding from Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), is implementing various schemes for expansion of telecom connectivity through installation of 4G mobile towers in the rural and remote areas of the country. During the past five financial years, an amount of Rs 555.55 crore was disbursed for various DBN schemes for the establishment of mobile/broadband connectivity.

