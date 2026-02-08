3 Declared Foreigners Ordered to Leave India by Karbi Anglong Administration

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The District Administration of Karbi Anglong has issued expulsion orders for three individuals who were declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) in the district. The District Commissioner issued the orders on February 2 in accordance with Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

The declared foreigners are Md. Faizul Haque, a resident of Manja Nadipar village under Manja Police Station in Karbi Anglong, who was declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 280/2006 (C); Md. Rafiqul Ali, a resident of Hidim Teron Basti under Manja Police Station, who was declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 203/2007; and Md. Fakaruddin, a resident of Jadav Rai Grant under Bokajan Police Station. He was declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 897/2006 (C).

The orders directed the declared foreigners to leave India through the Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar route within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

The orders include instructions for various authorities to execute the following actions: report compliance, confiscate any movable or immovable property and deposit it in the government’s name, delete the individuals’ names from electoral rolls, cancel their ration cards, cancel or freeze their Aadhaar cards, and instruct all heads of departments to remove them from any government social security schemes or grants.

These actions align with ongoing efforts by the Assam government to implement expulsion measures against individuals declared foreigners by tribunals, following directives to district administrations to act swiftly under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

Similar expulsion orders have been issued in other districts in recent months, often directing departure within 24 hours via designated border routes.

