30 crore unorganized workers register on eShram portal in 3 years

New Delhi: The eShram portal, launched by the government to support unorganized workers across the country, has crossed 30 crore registrations in just three years of its launch.

The integration of social security schemes on eShram will help in saturation of schemes and access of schemes to eligible eShram workers.

According to the Union Budget 2024-25, a comprehensive integration of eShram portal with other government websites will facilitate a ‘One-Stop Solution’.

Launched on August 26, 2021, the initiative aims to facilitate access to various social security schemes being implemented by different ministries and departments to unorganised workers through the eShram portal.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also approached other ministries like the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), etc. to register the unorganised workers under their ambit on the eShram portal at the earliest.

“The eShram-One Stop Solution will serve as a facilitator to ensure seamless access of various government schemes to the unorganised workers. This will help in creating awareness of the schemes meant for unorganised workers while ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries,” said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

As part of the project, the ministry has been working to integrate major schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Ayushman Bharat—Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), Ration Card scheme, etc. for the benefit of the unorganised workers. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam Approves Access To Ration Card Applications For Migrant Workers Registered On e-Shram Portal (sentinelassam.com)