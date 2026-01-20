31st Biennial Session of Barak Valley Bengali Literary and Cultural Conference to Begin on Jan 30

Hailakandi: The 31st biennial session of the Barak Valley Bengali Literary and Cultural Conference will be held in Hailakandi from January 30 to February 1.

The session will be inaugurated by renowned film director, screenwriter, and Chairperson of the West Bengal State Women’s Commission, Leena Gangopadhyay.

During a press conference held on Tuesday at the Bang Bhavan in Hailakandi, Chairperson of the Reception Committee, Indira Bhattacharjee, informed that a large number of eminent writers, poets, artists, and singers from West Bengal, Tripura, and various states of the Northeast will participate in the cultural conference.

In the morning on the first day, floral tributes will be paid to martyrs following a cultural procession. Several discussion sessions will also be organised on the occasion.