31st Biennial Session of Barak Valley Bengali Literary and Cultural Conference to Begin on Jan 30

Hailakandi: The 31st biennial session of the Barak Valley Bengali Literary and Cultural Conference will be held in Hailakandi from January 30 to February 1.
The session will be inaugurated by renowned film director, screenwriter, and Chairperson of the West Bengal State Women’s Commission, Leena Gangopadhyay.
During a press conference held on Tuesday at the Bang Bhavan in Hailakandi, Chairperson of the Reception Committee, Indira Bhattacharjee, informed that a large number of eminent writers, poets, artists, and singers from West Bengal, Tripura, and various states of the Northeast will participate in the cultural conference.
In the morning on the first day, floral tributes will be paid to martyrs following a cultural procession. Several discussion sessions will also be organised on the occasion.
Bhattacharjee further stated that folk culture and various cultural programmes have been lined up throughout the three days of the conference.
A multilingual poets’ conference has been scheduled for 10 am on the concluding day.
Notably, the Barak Valley Bengali Literary and Cultural Conference was established in 1977, and this year it is celebrating its Golden Jubilee.
Central Committee Vice-President Manik Chakraborty, Chief Advisor of the Celebration Committee Nitish Bhattacharjee, President of the Publicity Sub-Committee Shatananda Bhattacharjee, Convenor Mithulal Choudhury, and other sub-committee convenors including Abhijit Mitra, Shankar Choudhury, Tirthankar Purkayastha, Ashutosh Das, and Devatosh Chakraborty also addressed the press conference.
The organizers have appealed to people from all walks of life across the three districts of Barak Valley to participate in the conference.