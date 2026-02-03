34 km of underground tracks in ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor planned

Rs 11,486 cr allocated for Assam & Northeast in 2026-27: Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, through video conferencing on Monday, said the Centre is planning to lay a 34-km stretch of underground railway tracks in the strategic "Chicken's Neck" corridor in West Bengal's Siliguri, connecting the Northeast to mainland India. Vaishnaw said Rs 11,486 crore has been earmarked for Assam and the North Eastern states for 2026-27.

While outlining the Union Budget allocations for the Railways via the video conference, Vaishnaw said special planning is underway for the "Chicken's Neck" corridor, which runs through the narrow Siliguri region, amid heightened security considerations. The Siliguri Corridor has long been viewed as a strategic vulnerability.

"There is special planning for the 40-km strategic corridor connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country. The plan is to lay underground railway tracks and also convert the existing two lines into four-line tracks," the minister said.

Providing operational details, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said the proposed underground railway stretch would run between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani railway stations in West Bengal. "This 34-km underground section is important from a security perspective," Shrivastava said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw further said that the Indian Railways Budget allocation for 2026-2027 marks a historic milestone for Assam and the North Eastern states under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). "The Government of India has earmarked Rs 11,486 crore for Assam and the North Eastern states. A massive infrastructure push is underway in Assam and the Northeast with Rs 72,468 crore worth of railway projects currently in progress. Surveys for new railway lines are being conducted to further expand the network, while rail connectivity to Bhutan, from Kokrajhar to Gelephu (69 km), is being planned. Railway projects in Manipur have resumed, and works in Sikkim and Nagaland are also progressing at a fast rate, significantly improving regional and international connectivity."

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said, "Work on a double-line bridge over the Brahmaputra, parallel to the old single-line Saraighat bridge, has already started. The survey for a new 35-km Guwahati bypass line from Baihata Chariali to Panikhaiti has been concluded and the proposal sent to the Railway Ministry."

Shrivastava also informed that railway network expansion and electrification have been accelerated across Assam and the Northeast under NFR. Since 2014, about 1900 km of new tracks have been laid in the NE, and Assam has achieved 98% electrification. Additionally, 502 flyovers and underpasses have been built and the Kavach safety system has been sanctioned for 1197 km, with works in progress on 235 km.

Also Read: Only a strong Bharat can diminish ‘chicken-neck’ concerns: Bhagawat