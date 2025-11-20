Only a strong Bharat can diminish ‘chicken-neck’ concerns: Mohan Bhagawat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reiterating the RSS’s main goal to build a stronger Bharat, Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that once the country becomes stronger, the concerns regarding the Chicken’s Neck corridor, which links the north-eastern region with the rest of India, will automatically diminish. He insisted that there is no alternative to strengthening Bharat under the principle of ‘India First’.

Addressing a youth leadership conclave here today, Dr Bhagwat called upon the youth to engage with the RSS activities according to their time, interest, space and abilities. He explained that the Sangh is an integral part of the society. Dr Bhagwat also mentioned that the foundation of the RSS in the far eastern region is gradually becoming stronger. He has appealed to the youth of Assam and Northeast India not to create any opinion about the RSS on the basis of preconceived notions or motivated propaganda.

Dr Bhagwat commented that the RSS has now become a subject of public discussions. “But those discussions should be based on factual information,” he asserted. Talking about various sources of information, Dr Bhagwat admitted that in different platforms like Wikipedia and some other digital sources, over 50 per cent of the information related to the RSS is either incorrect or incomplete. “There is also a deliberate misinformation campaign against the RSS in different media outlets,” he stated.

Dr Bhagwat also urged the youth to observe and understand the RSS closely. Making several important remarks over the principles, ideals, and functioning of the RSS, Bhagwat also highlighted various debates and discussions surrounding the organization in front of over a hundred young representatives from different fields.

Urging the youth to study the history of developed nations, he highlighted that the first hundred years of their growth were focused on building unity and qualitative strength within their societies. “Indian society also needs to evolve similarly,” Dr Bhagwat emphasized.

The Sarsanghchalak said that Bharat’s greatness as a nation lies in its long-standing tradition of respecting and accepting linguistic, regional, and belief-orientated diversities.

“The mindset of respecting diversity is not found in many other countries,” he said. India’s traditional attitude says, “My path is correct, but in your place, your path is also correct.” He pointed out that those who separated from Bharat eventually lost their diversities, citing how Punjabi and Sindhi speakers in Pakistan are compelled to practise the Urdu language. He reiterated that those who respect diversity are the Hindus, and creating such a Hindu society is the primary objective of the RSS. “Until the Bharatiya society is organized and virtuous, the country’s destiny will not change,” he opined.

Dr Bhagwat reminded that great spiritual leaders like Guru Nanak and Srimanta Sankardeva had full respect for the country’s diversity, and they spread the messages of unity through their teachings. “Diversity is a celebration of unity,” he said.

“RSS is an ideal man-making methodology,” he said, adding that the objective of Sangh is to develop a non-political and social leadership at the grassroots level. Building individuals leads to the transformation of the society, and when the society changes, systems also change,” he asserted.

Dr Bhagwat also invited the youth to experience how the activities in RSS shakhas focus on improving the quality and character of individuals. Participating in an interactive session, he stated that corruption can be eradicated only through character-building. He further added that beyond the legal measures for cow protection, more scientific knowledge about the cows at the societal level becomes necessary for their successful protection.

