34th Biennial Conference of Daturi Friends Club and Library to Be Held at Bijni

Bijni: The 34th biennial conference of the Daturi Friends Club and Library will be held at Daturi under Bijni in Chirang district from December 26 to December 27, with a two-day programme planned to mark the occasion.

The conference will begin on Friday morning with the ceremonial hoisting of the flag, followed by a cultural procession involving local residents and members of the organisation. The opening day is expected to set a festive tone, highlighting the club’s long-standing contribution to social and cultural development in the region.

On Saturday, several community-oriented programmes will be organised, including the distribution of clothes and a special felicitation ceremony to honour individuals for their contributions. These initiatives reflect the club’s commitment to social welfare alongside cultural promotion.

The highlight of the conference will be the cultural evening scheduled for Saturday. The event will feature musical performances by renowned artists from Assam and West Bengal. Singer Deep Chakraborty from West Bengal will perform at the programme, while Assam-based artists Janab Ali and Sara Razak will also take the stage.

The cultural evening will be graced by the presence of BTC Executive Member Dhiraj Borgoyary as the chief guest. Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy is also expected to attend the event, adding significance to the occasion.

Organisers said the biennial conference aims to strengthen cultural bonds, encourage community participation, and carry forward the legacy of the Daturi Friends Club and Library, which has played an important role in promoting education, culture, and social unity in the area for decades.