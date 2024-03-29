ECI issues notification for second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notification for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 for five parliamentary constituencies in the state on April 26.

With the issue of the notification, the period for filing nominations for the second phase of the election has started.

According to the ECI's notification, the constituencies where polling will be held in the second phase on April 26 are-Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (reserved for ST), Karimganj, Silchar (reserved for SC), and Nagaon. The last date for filing nominations in these constituencies is April 4. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 5, the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 8, and the date of polling is April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, and the date before which the election will be completed is June 6, 2024.

Out of the five parliamentary constituencies headed for polls in the second phase, four are currently in the hands of the ruling BJP. They are Darrang-Udalguri (before delimitation of constituencies, it was known as Mangaldoi), Diphu, Karimganj, and Silchar. The Congress won the Nagaon constituency in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The notification also states that the polling hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lok Sabha election in the state will be held in three phases-April 19, April 26, and May 7.

The ECI will issue notification for the third phase of the election in the state on April 12. Four constituencies will be headed for the polls in the third phase. These are-Kokrajhar (reserved for ST), Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the filing of nominations for the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was over on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. A total of 38 nominations were filed in the first phase.

It should be mentioned here that a total of 88 parliamentary constituencies in 12 states and UTs, along with one part of the parliamentary constituency of Outer Manipur, will go to the polls in the second phase of the general election to the Lok Sabha 2024 on April 26.

