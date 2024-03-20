4-lane National Highway: August target for Jorhat-Jhanji stretch

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The government had set a target for the completion of the upper Assam stretch of the four-lane National Highway by June this year. However, the re-awarding of the contract for the stretch from Jorhat to Jhanji led the government to reset the fresh target for August this year.

The slow progress of work on the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch of the national highway was one of the causes of concern for the NHIDCL (National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.). And that led NHIDCL to terminate its contract with the construction company last year, needing a retender and re-awarding of the contract.

This stretch measures 37.8 km. In order to speed up the work, NHIDCL split this single package into four packages while re-awarding the contract on January 15 this year. However, the appointment (the date when the actual work starts) was delayed a little. And finally, NHIDCL issued the appointment to the three construction companies—Sadguru Engineers and Allied Services Pvt. Ltd., Binni Construction, and MP Agarwala Pvt. Ltd.—on February 14, 2024. Sadguru Engineers and Allied Services Pvt. Ltd. was awarded two of the four packages.

Now, NHIDCL has set the completion target for August 11, 2024.

The delay in the upper Assam stretch of the national highway has led to resentment among commuters. Only time will tell if the construction companies can meet the target to complete the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch on the national highway.

Also Read: Assam: Three National Highway projects worth Rs 1810 crore on the anvil