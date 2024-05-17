42% less than normal rainfall in Assam: Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The seven states of the north-eastern region witnessed drastic deficit rainfall from March 1, 2024, to May 15, 2024.

The worst-affected state in the region is Meghalaya, which received as much as 56 percent less than normal rainfall during the period. The situation is no better for Assam either. The state received 42 percent less than normal rainfall during the period. In its latest report, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati (India Meteorological Department, Government of India) has revealed the drastic fall in rainfall in the region from March 1 to May 15 this year.

During this period, Assam normally receives 385.3 mm of rainfall. It, however, received only 222.1 mm of rainfall, and this is 42 percent less than normal rainfall.

Usually, Meghalaya receives 481.8 mm of rainfall during this period. However, the state, known as the abode of clouds, has received only 210.1 mm of rainfall during the period. This is 56 percent less than normal rainfall in the state during this period.

Mizoram also recorded 50 percent less than normal rainfall during the period from March 1 to May 15 this year. As usual, Mizoram should have received 360.5 mm of rainfall, but it actually received only 179.2 percent.

Tripura also received less rainfall this year. Under normal conditions, Tripura receives 442.1 mm of rainfall from March 1 to May 15. However, the state received only 263.9 mm of rainfall, 40 percent less than normal rainfall.

Manipur also received 34 percent less than normal rainfall from March 1 to May 15 this year. Under normal conditions, Manipur gets 264 mm of rainfall during the period. The state, however, got just 175.2 mm of rainfall.

Like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh also witnesses heavy rainfall. However, the state has recorded 24 percent less than normal rainfall so far this year. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Arunachal Pradesh has received 446.3 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 584.1 mm during the period.

The least affected state in the region is Nagaland, which received 229.3 mm of rain, which is 10 percent less than the normal rainfall of 255 mm from March 1 to May 15 this year.

Deficit rainfall in the north-eastern states is a cause for concern. This condition may affect the farmers in the region, which depends mostly on rainwater. The relevant agencies of the government need to work out tangible solutions to the negative effects of climate change.

Guwahati is witnessing scorching sun during these days due to deficit rainfall.

