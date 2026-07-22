46 Kangleipak Communist Party militants surrender with arms in Manipur

KOLKATA: A major breakthrough was achieved in Manipur, with 46 active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) surrendering before Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Tuesday.

The event took place at the Mantripukhri Garrison of the Assam Rifles (South) in Imphal East District. It is being treated as a major security development, poised to usher in a stable and development-oriented era for the state that has been gripped by ethnic violence for over three years.

The surrender ceremony was attended by senior security officials, including Lt Gen Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, the Director General of Manipur Police, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division, and the Deputy Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The insurgents laid down 28 sophisticated weapons, along with various types of ammunition and explosives, and vowed to return to a peaceful life. “This mass transition is highly significant as none of these cadres were part of prior peace agreements,” an official of the Army’s Eastern Command said.

Lt Gen Kalia, in his address, welcomed the surrendered cadres back to the mainstream and said their homecoming marked the beginning of a new chapter for them and their families.

According to security agencies, the simultaneous surrender of 46 active cadres is an unprecedented event that significantly dismantles the regional anti-social networks and territorial reach of the KCP.

“This turnaround was the successful culmination of weeks of patient and persistent outreach by the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and allied agencies, duly supported by the Indian Army and state government functionaries,” the official said.

He added that their restrained, “citizens first” approach successfully motivated these cadres to abandon militancy, clearing the path for peace and prosperity.

The government will provide all necessary assistance to ensure that the surrendered cadres lead peaceful and prosperous lives. Security agencies have urged more insurgents to take this step towards peace to ensure overall development of the state. (ANI)

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