CRPF Issues New Manipur SoP: Bulletproof Vehicles Only, No Stray Movements After Ambushes

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for its personnel deployed in Manipur, considering recent ambushes on Assam Rifles' troops in the state facing ethnic violence since 2023 and its bordering Nagaland, directing them to "move around in only bulletproof vehicles and avoid stray movements".

The SOP is equally enforced on 200 CRPF companies (nearly 20,000) personnel as well as its recently deployed two elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) units having approximately 2,000 personnel, in the wake of the safety of the force personnel during their movements in Manipur as well as their operational activities across the state.

With its CoBRA battalions, around 200 CRPF companies-- the highest among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)-- nearly 100 Border Security Force (BSF) companies, five Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) companies and six Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) companies are currently deployed across Manipur.

The changed SOP is significant amid heightened security concerns following the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Ukhrul district in Assam on July 6, and the killing of one Assam Rifles personnel on July 13 in a suspected IED blast in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland. Four others were injured in the latter incident. A violent mob attack on an Assam Rifles camp in Senapati town in Manipur on the night of July 14. The mob torched vehicles and vandalised property after an anti-insurgency operation near the Oklong area against suspected armed cadres.

"Our personnel (deployed in Manipur) have been advised to use only bulletproof vehicles and avoid stray movements during their operational and administrative duties across Manipur," an official close to the security wing told ANI when asked about the changes after recent attacks on Assam Rifles.

Nearly 100 Marksman vehicles, India's first indigenous capsule-based light bulletproof vehicles, have been sent to Manipur in recent months. These vehicles are designed for urban combat, patrol, and convoy protection. It provides up to Level B6 ballistic protection, shielding occupants from assault rifle fire, underbelly grenades, and mine blasts. (ANI)

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