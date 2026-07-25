47 Officials Terminated as Government Launches Major Revamp of National Testing Agency

New Delhi: As part of a complete overhaul of the examination system, the National Testing Agency has sacked 47 of its officials, sources in the Union Education Ministry said on Friday.

Sources privy to the matter said that legal and criminal action may also be initiated against some of the officials, amidst a massive students' agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities.

Coming soon after the Centre's approval of a proposal Bill to deal with exam malpractices, the NTA revamp is part of a wider review of processes to contain paper leaks.

According to sources, the announcement is expected to focus on measures to improve the functioning of the NTA.

One of the key changes expected to be introduced includes tweaking the NTA's outsourcing methods in order to ensure a leak-proof system, sources said a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced major steps such as fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice in paper leak cases. A committee of experts will suggest the changes to refresh the NTA as a more efficient organisation, sources said.

The NTA conducts at least 20 national-level examinations, including JEE, NEET and CUET.

Sources also said that the restructuring of the NTA is expected to be completed within the next month.

The agency has been under intense scrutiny following allegations of the NEET paper leak and growing demands for examination reforms.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Cabinet approved a Bill and related provisions aimed at setting up fast-track courts and giving harsher punishment in cases of paper leaks and exam malpractices, official sources said.

The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week, sources added.

The development comes close to Prime Minister Modi’s announcement on Thursday that a Bill containing provisions for strong action will be introduced in Parliament. As suggested in the Bill, the proposed fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, sources said.

Earlier in a video message, the Prime Minister said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments in paper leak cases. (IANS)

Also Read: SC to Closely Track Centre’s NEET Reform Roadmap, Seeks Detailed Plan on NTA Overhaul and CBT Shift