4.8-bigha plot in Mumbai handed over for second Assam Bhawan near Tata Memorial Hospital

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Good news for the patients and their attendants from Assam, who have to stay in Mumbai for treatment, mainly cancer. A plot of 4.8 bighas of land at Cotton Green, in the heart of Mumbai city, has been handed over to the government of Assam today by the Mumbai Port Authority for the construction of the second Assam Bhawan at Mumbai.

Besides looking after cancer patients from Assam, the second Assam Bhawan is likely to accommodate other guests and be a nerve centre to promote Assam in the commercial capital of India. The land was taken over on behalf of the Government of Assam by Devashish Sharma, Nagaon district commissioner, who also holds an additional charge of Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Mumbai, from the Estate Manager of Mumbai Port Authority.

Sharma, who earlier posted in the Assam Bhawan, Mumbai, for long years, delivered exceptional service to the cancer patients of the state. For his outstanding services in Assam House, he has been given the additional charge of Joint Resident Commissioner in addition to the District Commissioner of Nagaon. He said, “It will be greatly beneficial for the people of Assam, who have to travel to the commercial capital of the country for various causes.”

The site for the proposed second Assam Bhawan is just 4/5 km from Tata Memorial Hospital, which is known for cancer treatment.

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