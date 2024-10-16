50 Earthquakes hit Assam, Northeast, its Vicinity in 37 Days

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A record of sorts! Assam, the Northeast, and its vicinity have experienced as many as 50 earthquakes in the past 37 days, from September 9 to October 15, 2024.

The latest tremour in Assam is at 2:18:58 a.m. in the wee hours on Tuesday with its epicentre in Udalguri. The tremour had a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale. On the same day, neighbouring Myanmar experienced a tremour with a magnitude of 3.4 at 2:16:10 p.m.

The North Eastern Regional Node for Disaster Risk Reduction of the NESAC (North Eastern Space Application Centre) keeps records of the earthquakes in the Northeast and its vicinity. NESAC is a joint initiative of the Department of Space, Government of India, and North Eastern Council (NEC).

According to NESAC statistics, as many as 50 earthquakes, including 11 in Assam, hit the Northeast and its neighbourhood in the past 37 days. Of the 11 earthquakes in Assam, the highest magnitude was the one on October 13, 2024, with 4.2 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was in Udalguri.

When earthquakes in the region and its neighbourhood are taken into consideration, the earthquake of highest magnitude during the past 37 days was on October 11, 2024, in Myanmar with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale.

In 2023, this region (Assam, NE, and its vicinity) experienced 450 earthquakes, including 68 in Assam. The 68 earthquakes in Assam, mostly in central Assam around Kopili and Atherkhet Faults, in 2023 were the highest amongst the states in the northeastern region.

Assam and the Northeast lie in seismic zone V in the country. It is considered one of the most seismically active zones in the world.

