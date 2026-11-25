NSG also planning to organise commando capacity-building training programme in Dec: CM

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Reflecting the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy's growing reputation across the nation, at least 5,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would undergo training at the academy in the coming days. This was disclosed by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma while attending the passing-out ceremony of 1,653 unarmed branch (UB) constables and eight sub-inspectors (communication) of Assam Police at the academy in Dergaon on Tuesday.

He said the academy has already earned considerable recognition at the national level, noting that personnel of the Manipur and Goa police forces too have been imparted training successfully.

He further revealed that the National Security Guard (NSG) was planning to organise a joint commando capacity-building training programme at the academy in December, while the second phase of the academy's expansion would be completed within the next two years, further enhancing the facilities available to cadets and faculty members.

The Chief Minister observed that within a remarkably short period, the institution has emerged as one of the most modern police academies in the country in the fields of police training and capacity building.

Noting that the passing-out ceremony was the eighth such ceremony held at the academy over the last four years, he said it has imparted training to personnel recruited into the armed and unarmed branches of the police, commandos, forest guards, officers and constables of the Assam Police Radio Organisation and, most recently, trainees at the rank of deputy superintendent of police.

He said the state government has initiated preparations for the formation of a new battalion in Assam Police, which would create employment opportunities for around 1,000 young men and women.

He informed the gathering that plans were also being formulated to raise a new force under the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The Chief Minister said that approximately 20,000 young men and women would be able to secure government jobs in Assam Police over the next five years.

Stating that the state government was also making efforts to establish recruitment centres of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Assam, he added that land had already been allotted in Dhemaji district for setting up one such centre.

He directed the director general of police (DGP) to make arrangements for a demonstration of the newly-launched Assam Police Smart Response Units during the forthcoming Republic Day parade.

He also urged the DGP to facilitate visits to the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy for at least 200 young men and women from every district of the state so that they could be inspired to join the armed forces or the police.

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