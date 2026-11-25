STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sarat kalor ratri oti bitopam; Raax krida korite Krishnor Bhoilo mono (The autumn night is extraordinarily enchanting and serene; Lord Krishna's heart is filled with the desire to perform raax).

Assam has turned into a second Vrindavan quite literally with the onset of Raax Mahotsav across the state on Tuesday, coinciding with the Kartik Purnima (the full moon on Kati-Aghun).

While Raax Mahotsav began in Majuli and some upper Assam districts on Monday, the annual festivities began the following day in other parts of the state.

Now, with decorative lightings, live Raax Leela performances and playing of Krishna bhajans, along with erection of idols depicting the lives of Lord Krishna, Radha and Gopis, the venues of Raax Mahotsav have come alive, as devotees throng them in large numbers.

In Majuli, where more than 10 xatras are organising Raax Mahotsavs and over 60 stage Raax Leelas are being staged, large numbers of both domestic and international tourists are crowding the hub of Assamese neo-Vaishnavism.

A major attraction this year is the 373rd Raax Mahotsav being organised by Sri Sri Dakshinpat Satra, one of the well-known xatras of the river island.

Sources say the xatra have been organising the Raax Mahotsav since 1654, when it was first held under the patronage of Ahom king Jayadhwaj Singha.

What sets apart the raax festivities in Majuli and upper Assam from other parts of the state is the use of human element. While artistes perform live scenes from the lives of Lord Krishna and Radha in Majuli and upper Assam, in rest of the state (particularly in lower Assam) the festivities remain limited to exhibiting them in clay idols.

In Nalbari, the 13-day Raax Mahotsav began at Hari Mandir complex on Tuesday with gaiety. Decked with colourful lights and pandals, the 93rd mahotsav of the town is drawing thousands of Krishna devotees.

To mark the 93rd Raax Mahotsav, 93 flags have been hoisted at the venue by 93 prominent personalities of Nalbari.

A prime attraction of the Nalbari Raax Mahotsav this year will be live human performances, along with laser shows. Traditionally, the festivities were restricted to use of clay idols to depict the lives of Lord Krishna, Radha and Gopis.

In Palasbari too, the 80th Raax Mahotsav kicked off with an 11-day programme on Tuesday, while the 15-day festivities in Howly began with much enthusiasm.

Raax Mahotsavs are also being organised in Mirza, Chaygaon, Nagarbera, Suwalkuchi, etc.

Rooted in the neo-Vaishnavite movement of Srimanta Sankardeva, Raax Mahotsav blends devotion with theatre, music, dance, and visual arts.

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