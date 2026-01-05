5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Assam, Wakes People From Sleep

Guwahati: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck central Assam early on Monday morning, creating panic among residents in several districts. The tremor was felt at around 4:17 AM, when most people were asleep, forcing many to rush out of their homes in fear.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Morigaon district, located on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River. The quake occurred at a depth of about 50 kilometres, with coordinates at latitude 26.37° North and longitude 92.29° East. Officials confirmed that there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.

The shaking was felt across a large part of Assam. Residents in districts such as Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri and Goalpara reported feeling the tremor. People living in East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Charaideo also experienced the jolt. On the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, districts including Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Udalguri and Biswanath felt the quake as well.

The earthquake was not limited to Assam alone. Tremors were also felt in neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of West Bengal. Reports indicated that the shaking was experienced even in Bhutan, Bangladesh and some regions of China.

Many residents of the affected areas described how beds and furniture shook briefly, causing fear and confusion. In several places, people came out of their houses and gathered in open spaces until the tremors stopped. Some families stayed outside for a while, worried about possible aftershocks.

The Northeast region falls under a high seismic zone and is known to be prone to earthquakes, due to which experts have repeatedly advised people to stay prepared and follow safety measures during such natural events. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and so far, normal life has resumed in most areas.