52 Indonesian birds, animals rescued along Assam-Mizoram border

Hailakandi: In a joint operation, Assam Police and the forest department rescued 52 smuggled Indonesian birds and animals, including Black Lori birds, Red and Blue Lories, Babirusa Swine and Hornbills, from Hailakandi district along the Assam-Mizoram border.

According to the Hailakandi district police, they apprehended two smugglers in connection with this.

Shamirdapar Baruah, Additional Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi District, said that, based on secret information, an operation was launched in the Bilaipur area on Friday.

“A four wheeler had tried to flee by breaking police barricades. Accordingly, we informed forest department and chased the vehicle and caught it. We also caught two persons from the vehicle and rescued bird species. As per the initial investigation, these species are Indonesian-based but we are waiting for the experts to confirm,” Shamirdapar Baruah said.

He further said that 43 among the rescued exotic creatures are Red and Blue Lories birds, 6 Black Lories, 2 Hornbills and one Babirusa (an Indonesian swine).

“The consignment came from Indonesia country through Myanmar and entered India from Mizoram. They were on its way to West Bengal. We are keeping the rescued species at a safe place,” the police officer said.

Police handed over the birds and animals to the forest department, and registered a case. The police officer further said that, the apprehended persons hail from Hojai area of Assam.

“Further investigation is on and we are trying to find out further linkage”, the police officer said. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Migratory birds killed; 3 arrested in Behali (sentinelassam.com)