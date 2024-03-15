Assam: Migratory birds killed; 3 arrested in Behali

JAMUGURIHAT: A huge number of migratory birds were killed by some miscreants in Behali. According to information, they have killed huge number of Bar Headed Geese (Dhritaraj) and Ruddy shelducks (Sakoi Sokua) by adding poison in the food of the birds at Dalani Gaon, Rangchali near the adjoining area of the sixth edition of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP). A total of fifteen Dhritaraj birds were killed by the miscreants. The area comes under Borganga range office of Biswanath Wildlife Division. A team of wildlife department recovered six severely injured Bar Headed Geese. Out of them one was found dead. According to local sources, the miscreants had taken away six seriously injured birds days back. The local environment friendly organizations “Nature’s Banya Prani” and “Green Society” has condemned the brutal and inhuman act of the anti-social element and demanded a high level inquiry into the case of killing the innocent creatures of nature.

Acting promptly on the case of killing the birds, a joint team of the forest department and Behali police managed to apprehend Basanta Pradhan (35), Dadul Borah alias Khoni, (28) and Bubul Saikia (45). The department had registered a case bearing number BG/W/64/2024 and arrested the three on the charge of killing fifteen Bar Headed Geese and Ruddy shelducks at Dalani Gaon. The conscious people have expressed satisfaction on the prompt action undertaken by Biswanath police.

