544 Nagaon Beneficiaries Get Letters PMAY-G 3.0 Housing Sanction

Nagaon: In a major boost to rural development, Nagaon District today organised a Central Sanction Letter Distribution Ceremony under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin 3.0 (PMAY-G 3.0). The event, held at the Nagaon District Library Auditorium, coincided with the state-wide launch of the scheme, which was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma from Guwahati.

A total of 544 beneficiaries from the Nagaon-Batadrava Legislative Assembly Constituency received sanction letters for the construction of their homes. This forms part of a larger state initiative aimed at supporting 3,24,234 rural families across Assam with safe and permanent housing.