544 Nagaon Beneficiaries Get Letters PMAY-G 3.0 Housing Sanction

Nagaon: In a major boost to rural development, Nagaon District today organised a Central Sanction Letter Distribution Ceremony under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin 3.0 (PMAY-G 3.0). The event, held at the Nagaon District Library Auditorium, coincided with the state-wide launch of the scheme, which was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma from Guwahati.
A total of 544 beneficiaries from the Nagaon-Batadrava Legislative Assembly Constituency received sanction letters for the construction of their homes. This forms part of a larger state initiative aimed at supporting 3,24,234 rural families across Assam with safe and permanent housing.
The ceremony saw the participation of several dignitaries, including Nagaon-Batadrava MLA Rupak Sharma, Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, Zilla Parishad CEO Manoj Kumar Chikaria, Additional District Commissioner Sudeep Nath , Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gitanjali Hazarika, Khagarijan BDO Krishna Kanta Saikia, ZP Member Jonali Changakoti, and Anchalik Panchayat President Rana Bora.
Officials and staff of the Nagaon Zilla Parishad and Khagarijan Development Block, along with guests, social workers, and a large number of beneficiaries, were also present.
In its press release, the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO) underlined the importance of the initiative. It stated that the government is committed to ensuring dignified living conditions for rural families and advancing its goal of “Housing for All” through PMAY-G 3.0.