Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes MMUA cheques at Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday formally handed over cheques of Rs 10,000 each to more than 36,000 women beneficiaries of the Gohpur Assembly Constituency under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). At a large public meeting held at Bholaguri near Gohpur in the presence of the Member of Parliament from Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency and all the MLAs and dignitaries of the district, Chief Minister Dr Sarma inaugurated the process by formally handing over cheques to 12 beneficiaries of Self-Help Groups. A total of 36,857 women beneficiaries including 35,553 from rural areas and 1,304 from urban areas of Gohpur constituency will be benefited under this ambitious scheme.

Prominent amongst others who were present on the occasion included MP Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Utpal Borah, Promod Borthakur, Diganta Ghatowal, Biswanath Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sunita Tanti, Municipal Chairperson Atul Borah, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Managing Director Kuntalmani Sarma Bordoloi, Biswanath Deputy Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajagauran Basumatary, Biswanath Zilla Parishad CEO Liza Talukdar, Gohpur Co-District Commissioner Aditya Pratap Singh, and others.

