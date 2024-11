Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police apprehended six Bangladeshis while they were trying to enter Assam along the Karimganj border on Tuesday night. The police pushed all the intruders back to Bangladesh on the spot. The six Bangladeshi intruders were Tarique Anwar, Dayal Mall, Monu Mall, Khalimur Mall, Sahajahan Miyan, and Jainab Sapuria.

