6 Greenfield Airports: Assam CM reviews status with Civil Aviation Minister

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi and reviewed the status of six proposed greenfield airports in the state - at Silchar, Manas, Umrangso, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo - as well as a proposed heliport at Haflong.

The CM said the state has completed most of the preparatory work for the proposed greenfield airport at Silchar and urged the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite the approval process.

For the remaining proposed airports, the Chief Minister said both sides agreed to accelerate the ongoing pre-feasibility studies so that the projects can move to the next stage at the earliest. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing expansion plan of Rupsi Airport, which has emerged as an important regional aviation facility in western Assam.

The proposed greenfield airports are expected to improve regional connectivity, enhance access to remote areas and complement Assam's broader efforts to emerge as a major transportation and logistics gateway in Northeast India.

The Chief Minister today also held a meeting with the Union Minister for Railways, Information Technology and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and discussed a range of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating Assam's industrial and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for his valuable time and constructive engagement on several key projects concerning the state. He said the discussions focused on strengthening Assam's role in India's emerging semiconductor ecosystem and expanding critical railway connectivity.

The CM sought the guidance and support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to position Assam as a key pillar in India's semiconductor strategy. He highlighted the state's commitment to developing a robust semiconductor ecosystem by promoting both upstream and downstream capabilities, including semiconductor fabrication and packaging.

The Chief Minister also discussed important railway infrastructure projects with the Union Minister. These included the proposed new railway line from Lanka to Umrangso, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the hill districts, and the need to expedite the proposed India-Bhutan railway project, which would further strengthen regional connectivity and promote economic growth.

Also Read: AAI, Assam Govt Sign MoU for Five Greenfield Airports Study