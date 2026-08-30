6 of 16 people from Assam stranded in Nepal confirmed safe

Doctor from Nalbari Medical College rescued in Nepal

Our Bureau

Guwahati/Nalbari: Of the 16 people from Assam stranded or missing in Nepal, six have been confirmed to be safe, and one person was rescued today. The state government is making efforts to establish contact with the stranded/missing persons and facilitate their safe return.

Dr Tirtha Chaliha, a professor and physician at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, who was stranded amid the devastating floods and adverse conditions in Nepal, has been rescued by the Nepalese authorities. She is reportedly safe and in good health following the rescue, bringing relief to her family, colleagues and well-wishers in Nalbari.

The six others confirmed safe are Pankaj Barman and Samar Bezbaruah from Nalbari; Siva Marak, Sarbison Marak and Elipson Sangma from West Karbi Anglong and Soneswar Narzary from Dokmoka.

Chief Minister Dr Himnata Biswa Sarma said, "Efforts are underway to establish contact with the people of Assam and bring them safely back home. The government is coordinating efforts to obtain information about the affected people and establish communications with them."

Our Nalbari Correspondent adds:

Several people from Nalbari district had lost contact with their families amid the recent flood situation in Nepal, triggering concern over their safety. Rising floodwaters, disrupted transportation and communication breakdowns in several parts of Nepal made it difficult to contact people from outside the country.

Amid the situation, three people from Nalbari-Samar Bezbaruah and Pankaj Barman of Arara, along with Dr Tirtha Chaliha of Nalbari Medical College-have been traced. The confirmation that Dr Chaliha was rescued by the Nepalese administration and is safe has brought considerable relief to her family.

Search Continues for Arun Mahanta

Meanwhile, Arun Mahanta of Bahjani in Nalbari district remains missing amid the flood situation in Nepal. The 54-year-old was employed at Andritz Hydro Private Limited in Trishuli, Rasuwa, Nepal. His family has been unable to establish contact with him since the floods began.

Rescue agencies and the concerned authorities are continuing efforts to trace Mahanta. However, no confirmed information regarding his whereabouts has been received so far.

His disappearance has caused deep concern among his family members. His wife and three daughters are anxiously waiting for news of him. Residents of Bahjani and Nalbari are also praying for his safe rescue.

Concern Over Rescue Operations Continues

The devastating floods have left people in several parts of Nepal facing serious difficulties. The situation has heightened concern among families in Assam whose relatives are working in or travelling to Nepal.

The tracing of three people from Nalbari, including Dr Tirtha Chaliha, is encouraging news. However, Mahanta's family remains worried, as there is still no information about him. His family and local residents hope that the authorities and rescue agencies will intensify the search and locate him soon.

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to establish contact with people from Assam stranded in Nepal, ensure their safety and rescue them wherever necessary. Residents of Nalbari continue to await news of Arun Mahanta's safe recovery.

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