70% of Assam Tea Factories Yet to Adopt Solar Power; NETA Flags Policy Gaps

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Despite Dispur stressing adoption of solar power, around 70% of tea factories in Assam have not yet switched over to solar power due to non-implementation of certain provisions of a government policy in this regard.

And according to the Tea Board of India (TBI), there are 812 tea factories in the state.

Tea bodies have now urged the Assam Government and Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) to implement the annual energy banking provision under the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, which could significantly accelerate the adoption of solar energy by tea factories across the state.

The tea industry in Assam is seasonal in nature, and tea factories remain closed for almost three months every year, during which their electricity consumption is negligible.

However, unlike in many other states, APDCL follows the EXIM (Export-Import) metering system in Assam. Consequently, during the off-season, surplus solar power generated by tea factories is exported to the grid, but they are not provided the intended economic benefit.

The annual energy banking provision under Clause 6.1.9 (b) of the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy seeks to address precisely this problem. Under this arrangement, surplus electricity generated during periods of low consumption can be banked and adjusted against electricity consumption during the subsequent manufacturing season. Its implementation would make investment in solar power considerably more attractive and commercially viable for tea factories.

A delegation of the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) recently met the managing director of APDCL and apprised him of the difficulties faced by tea factories under the existing EXIM metering arrangement, as well as the urgent need to operationalise the annual energy banking provision.

The managing director gave the delegation a patient hearing and instructed his office to work out the necessary details in this regard. He was also very positive about the proposal.

NETA said it is hopeful that the matter will receive favourable consideration and that the necessary steps will be taken for its early implementation.

At present, approximately 25% of tea factories in Assam have installed solar power systems. NETA believes that implementation of the annual energy banking provision could encourage nearly 100% of tea factories in the State to adopt solar energy.

Such a move would not only reduce the industry's dependence on conventional electricity but also promote renewable energy, improve the competitiveness of Assam tea and contribute to the state's commitment towards a cleaner and greener energy future.

NETA said it strongly believes that making annual energy banking operational will be a win-win proposition for the tea industry, state government, APDCL and the environment.

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