70% of India's Earthquakes Hit Northeast in Feb-March 2026, Data Shows

Seven out of every ten earthquakes recorded across India in February and March 2026 struck the Northeastern region — a concentration of seismic activity that underlines just how geologically vulnerable this part of the country remains.
The data comes from the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which recorded a total of 248 earthquakes within Indian territory during the two-month period. Of these, 170 — roughly 70 per cent — occurred in the Northeast.
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The seismic activity was higher in February than in March. The NCS recorded 103 earthquakes in the Northeast in February 2026, followed by 67 in March.
Across all of India, 136 earthquakes were recorded in February and 112 in March, with the Northeast accounting for the dominant share in both months.
The NCS noted sparse seismological activity in the central, eastern, and southern parts of the country during both months — making the Northeast's concentration of tremors even more pronounced by comparison.
Within the Northeast, Sikkim was the most seismically active state over the two-month period, recording a total of 94 earthquakes — 74 in February and 20 in March.
Assam recorded 23 earthquakes across the two months, with 9 in February and 14 in March.
In March, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 13 earthquakes and Ladakh — while outside the Northeast — recorded 11, making it one of the more active regions in the north during that month.
While seismic activity in southern India was largely sparse during this period, Karnataka stood out as a relative exception — recording 8 earthquakes in February, according to the NCS report.
The National Center for Seismology operates a National Seismological Network of 170 monitoring stations spread across the country, each equipped with state-of-the-art instruments to detect and record earthquake activity in real time.
The Northeast falls within one of the world's most seismically active zones, sitting at the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates — a geological reality that the latest data continues to reflect.