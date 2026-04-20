70% of India's Earthquakes Hit Northeast in Feb-March 2026, Data Shows

Month-by-Month Breakdown

The seismic activity was higher in February than in March. The NCS recorded 103 earthquakes in the Northeast in February 2026, followed by 67 in March.

Across all of India, 136 earthquakes were recorded in February and 112 in March, with the Northeast accounting for the dominant share in both months.

The NCS noted sparse seismological activity in the central, eastern, and southern parts of the country during both months — making the Northeast's concentration of tremors even more pronounced by comparison.

Sikkim and Assam Most Affected

Within the Northeast, Sikkim was the most seismically active state over the two-month period, recording a total of 94 earthquakes — 74 in February and 20 in March.

Assam recorded 23 earthquakes across the two months, with 9 in February and 14 in March.

In March, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 13 earthquakes and Ladakh — while outside the Northeast — recorded 11, making it one of the more active regions in the north during that month.