79% of Assam Students Complete Aadhaar Authentication, Centre Pushes for 100% Biometric Coverage

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Aadhaar authentication has been completed for 29,52,845 students in Assam, accounting for nearly 79% of the total 37,46,699 students enrolled up to the Upper Primary level.

The issue came under focus during a meeting of the Programme Approval Board (PAB) for PM POSHAN, which was held under the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Government of India, to consider Assam's Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) for 2026-27.

During the meeting, the PAB observed that Aadhaar authentication had been completed for 79% of students in the state, up to the Upper Primary level. Assam government representatives informed the board that the authentication process has so far been carried out using the 'Demographic' mode.

The PAB advised the state government to ensure that Aadhaar authentication for all students is completed through the biometric mode, with a target of achieving 100% coverage. The board emphasised that biometric authentication would help improve the accuracy and transparency of identifying beneficiaries under the PM POSHAN scheme.

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