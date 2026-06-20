Bangladeshi Woman with Fake Aadhaar Pushed Back After Arrest at LGBI Airport

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It has now emerged that a Bangladeshi girl, aged around 24, had entered India through the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura and roamed around in several places for around 9 months before she was apprehended with a fake Aadhaar card at LGBI Airport in Guwahati on June 16. The BSF has now pushed the girl back to Bangladesh through the international border in Sribhumi district.

The question now arises as to whether the security apparatus at the India-Bangladesh border is adequate. Another concern is that the girl could roam the country undetected.

As to the details in the case, a girl was detained at LGBI Airport in Guwahati on June 16 by the CISF on the suspicion that her Aadhaar card was not genuine. She was on her way to Bengaluru when she was detained. The name on her Aadhaar card was mentioned as Puja Das, with her date of birth as February 22, 2003, and her address given as Dayabari in the Nadia district of West Bengal. On the grounds of her possessing a fake Aadhaar card, she was handed over to the Border branch of Assam Police. During interrogation, she admitted that the Aadhaar was fake, her real name is Tisha, and she originally hailed from Bangladesh. She also revealed that she had entered India illegally through the border in Tripura and went to several places in the country before she was caught in Guwahati.

According to her statement to the police, after entering India, Tisha came to Guwahati before going to Bengaluru, where she worked in a private company. She also said that she stayed in Guwahati for around one month prior to her detention. She was about to board a flight to Bengaluru when the CISF detained her at Guwahati airport.

According to sources, the name Tisha may not be real, as she admitted to being a Muslim by religion. During interrogation by the police, she stated that her home was in Narayanganj, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. When asked about her whereabouts during her stay in Guwahati, she didn't reveal the actual location with the Assam Police.

During her detention, a mobile phone with an Indian SIM card was recovered by the police. After she admitted to being a Bangladeshi, the police handed her over to the BSF, who then pushed her back through the international border in Sribhumi district.

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