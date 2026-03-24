818 Candidates File Nominations Across 126 Assam Assembly Constituencies

The nomination filing window for the Assam Legislative Assembly General Election 2026 has closed, with 818 candidates having submitted their papers across all 126 Assembly Constituencies in the state.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the total number of nomination papers filed stands at 1,391 — higher than the candidate count because several candidates filed more than one nomination paper in their respective constituencies, a common practice to safeguard against technical rejections during scrutiny.

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