Gaurav Gogoi Files Nomination from Jorhat

Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Jorhat Assembly constituency.
Before filing his nomination, Gogoi visited places of worship of different communities and later began a rally from Jorhat Stadium. The procession, which saw a large turnout of supporters, made its way through the town and ended at the District Commissioner’s office after nearly three hours.
The Lok Sabha MP also stopped at his family residence in the Nazir Ali area, where he paid tribute to his father and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi by offering prayers before his portrait.
Gogoi is set for a direct contest against senior BJP leader and sitting MLA Hitendranath Goswami, who has represented the constituency multiple times, including consecutive terms since 2016 for the BJP and earlier as an AGP legislator.
March 23 is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of papers will take place on March 24.
Candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 26.
Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.