8th Assam Premier Club Championship Begins in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: The 8th Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament is arranged to begin from 29th December at the Subash Chandra Bose Stadium, Hailakandi. The tournament is being organised by the District Sports Association, Hailakandi, and sponsored by the Assam Cricket Association. It is expected to witness the presence of the best cricketers in the district.

There will be a total of ten teams competing in this year's championship. The teams have been classified and placed in two groups in order to get interesting matches throughout the championships. Group A teams include Blood Mouth Club (BMAC), Winsome Organisation, Star “A”, GLS Algapur, and Royal Association. Group B teams include Rising Young Star, BCS, MAYA, Friends Forever, and Katlicherra S.A.