8th Assam Premier Club Championship Begins in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: The 8th Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament is arranged to begin from 29th December at the Subash Chandra Bose Stadium, Hailakandi. The tournament is being organised by the District Sports Association, Hailakandi, and sponsored by the Assam Cricket Association. It is expected to witness the presence of the best cricketers in the district.
There will be a total of ten teams competing in this year's championship. The teams have been classified and placed in two groups in order to get interesting matches throughout the championships. Group A teams include Blood Mouth Club (BMAC), Winsome Organisation, Star “A”, GLS Algapur, and Royal Association. Group B teams include Rising Young Star, BCS, MAYA, Friends Forever, and Katlicherra S.A.
The first among them will be the BMAC vs GLS Algapur match between the defending title holders of last season’s competition, Blood Mouth Club (BMC), and their rivals GLS Algapur, who would want to make a bold entrance in the competition in their first encounter this season.
All the matches will take place at the Subash Chandra Bose Stadium, which will be the main venue throughout the tournament. The league and knockout matches will continue in the coming weeks, culminating in the final match on January 17th.
Over the years, the Assam Premier Club Championship has been gaining prominence and is considered to be one of the main club cricketing events in the Hailakandi district. It serves as a crucial platform for young and upcoming cricketers to showcase their talents.
Cricket fans in the Hailakandi district are also eager to witness the tournament, and it is expected to be an eventful encounter. Arrangements have been made to conduct this tournament as smoothly as possible.
With such strong teams, a competing format, and adequate local fervour, the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship is set to be an entertaining sporting occasion, further adding to the sporting culture of the region.