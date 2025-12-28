Tripura CM Speaks to Uttarakhand Counterpart Over Student’s Death

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Saturday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the death of a Tripura student who was allegedly assaulted in Dehradun earlier this month.
The incident involved Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar in Debram Thakur Para, who was reportedly attacked by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9. The student later succumbed to injuries at Graphic Era Hospital.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Tripura Chief Minister said his Uttarakhand counterpart informed him that five accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Dhami also assured that a detailed investigation is underway and that justice would be ensured.
"Spoke with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami Ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on 9th December and later he expires at Graphic Era Hospital. The Hon’ble Chief Minister informed me that, in connection with the case, five accused have already been arrested," he added.
The incident has drawn concern in Tripura, with calls for strict action against those responsible.
A 24-year-old student from Tripura died in Dehradun on Friday, nearly three weeks after he was allegedly attacked during a dispute with a group of men in Uttarakhand, police officials said.
The deceased, Anjel Chakma, was an MBA student at a private university in Dehradun. He had been undergoing treatment since December 9, when the incident occurred. His brother, Michael Chakma, who was accompanying him at the time, was also injured in the assault.
Police said the incident took place in the Selaqui area when the two brothers went out in the evening to purchase household items. An altercation reportedly broke out with five men who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. During the argument, the attackers are said to have used racial and caste-based remarks before assaulting the brothers.
According to investigators, Michael suffered a head injury, while Anjel was stabbed in the abdomen and on the head when he tried to shield his brother. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where Anjel remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries on Friday.
Following Anjel’s death, police have added murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case, which was initially registered as an attempt to murder.
The five accused — identified as Avinash Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Sumit and Ayush Badoni — were arrested on December 14 and have since been remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.