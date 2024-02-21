99% of state pool & 64% of contractual teachers submitted model forms: Ranoj Pegu

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that 99 percent of the state pool and 64 percent of the contractual teachers under the SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) submitted their model (option) forms for regularization of their services.

This statement from the minister came on social media today under the close heels of the All Assam Primary TET-Qualified Teacher Association making a statement before the media that 12,000 TET-qualified teachers had opted not to submit their model forms (option) for the regularization of their services. These are the teachers who have moved to the Gauhati High Court under the association, seeking unconditional regularization of their services.

According to the data uploaded by the minister on social media, the total number of contractual teachers under the SSA in the state is 25,541, and 16,293 of them (64 percent) have submitted their model forms (option) for the regularization of their services. According to the data, 98 percent of contractual teachers under the SSA submitted their model forms in the Hailakandi district, 96 percent in Baksa, 95 percent in Kokrajhar, 93 percent in Karimganj, 91 percent in Cachar, etc. While the lowest percentage of contractual teachers (34 percent) under the SSA submitting their forms is in the Sonitpur district, 37 percent each of Nalbari, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts submitted their forms. In Kamrup (M), 44 percent of such teachers submitted their forms.

According to the given data, the number of state pool teachers in the state is 9,840, and 9,773 of them, i.e., 99 percent, submitted their model forms (options) for the regularisation of their services.

According to the data, the situation is that 9,248 of the 25,541 contractual teachers under the SSA and only 67 of the 9,840 state pool teachers have not submitted their model forms.

