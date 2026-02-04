A drop of blood can detect Bangladeshi Miyans: IHP president Pravin Togadia

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: International Hindu Parishad (IHP) president Pravin Togadia demanded the immediate arrest of the around ten lakh Bangladeshi Miyans whose prayer for inclusion in the NRC (National Register of Citizens) was denied and the ‘Muslims who did not apply for the inclusion of their names in the NRC’ and put them in detention camps.

Speaking to the media today, Togadia said, “The state government has details of around ten lakh Bangladeshi Miyans whose applications for inclusion of their names in the NRC were rejected. Several Muslims in Assam did not apply to have their names included in the NRC. These two categories of Muslims should be kept in detention camps.”

Togadia also demanded DNA tests for Bangladeshi Miyans. “A drop of blood will detect a Miyan as a Bangladeshi,” he said, adding, “The Assam government should publish the progenies of Muslim voters, whose names figured in the 1951 voter list, district-wise. It will take only a week. A state government has a duty to expel foreign citizens who are staying illegally in the state. Togadia said that Bangladesh has been conspiring to invade Assam through demographic changes. “I won’t allow Assam to be part of Bangladesh. In their battle to free Assam of Bangladeshi Miyans, the people of Assam will get support from over one lakh villages from the rest of India,” he said, and added that the IHP would hold meetings in all villages in Assam to take a pledge to make Assam free from Bangladeshi Miyans and boycott them economically.

Also Read: India and Bhutan Boost Power Sector Ties with New Hydroelectric Projects