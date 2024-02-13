A Dry Budget: Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the AIUDF, termed the state's annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 a dry budget bereft of anything worthwhile.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said, "I got frustrated after going through the state budget. The budget is bereft of anything new. The existing schemes got new shapes in the budget. Only the importance placed on women's education has pleased me personally. Overall, I will like to term it an ordinary budget."

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said, "Since the Lok Sabha election is around the corner, the state government did some activities in advance. The government has shown those activities in the annual budget without including anything new. It's a dry budget, bereft of anything new. The government did promise one lakh government jobs in one year. However, the government is going to complete three years, but it has not provided government jobs to one lakh youths."

Also read: Assam Legislative Assembly: State Budget for the financial year 2024-25 today